American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.4655 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

American States Water has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 70 years. American States Water has a payout ratio of 52.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American States Water to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

NYSE:AWR traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.03. 235,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American States Water has a 1-year low of $66.03 and a 1-year high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.62 per share, with a total value of $49,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,805.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Hopkins purchased 560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company's stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American States Water from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

