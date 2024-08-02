American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $226.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $246.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $248.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.38.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $220.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.88. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.61%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,991,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,248,812,000 after purchasing an additional 965,938 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 16,440,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,549,366,000 after buying an additional 583,892 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Tower by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,004,000 after buying an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,794,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,977,000 after acquiring an additional 36,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

