Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Cut to $460.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $470.00 to $460.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $464.33.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $418.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $431.40 and its 200-day moving average is $419.07. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $306.63 and a fifty-two week high of $449.94.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameriprise Financial

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 268.8% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

