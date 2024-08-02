AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.
AMETEK Stock Performance
NYSE AME traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.19. 2,478,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58.
AMETEK Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on AME
Insider Activity
In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
AMETEK Company Profile
AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AMETEK
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Should You Invest in Bitcoin? Pros and Cons
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Amazon Stock is Primed to Rebound Strongly After AI Bubble Bursts
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.