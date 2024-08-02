AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.19. 2,478,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $136.89 and a 1 year high of $186.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.58.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.90.

Insider Activity

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

