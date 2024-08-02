Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 7.0 %

Amkor Technology stock opened at $32.66 on Thursday. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,551,750. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

