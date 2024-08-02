Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Amkor Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.42-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.420-0.560 EPS.

Shares of AMKR opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $44.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other Amkor Technology news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,551,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMKR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

