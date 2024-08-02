Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 3,607.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 859,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 836,535 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.71% of Amplitude worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,843,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,768,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,242,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,529,000 after purchasing an additional 493,046 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Amplitude by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ AMPL opened at $8.20 on Friday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $72.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 30.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Profile

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

See Also

