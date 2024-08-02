Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for HomeTrust Bancshares (HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ: HTBI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/31/2024 – HomeTrust Bancshares is now covered by analysts at Hovde Group. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2024 – HomeTrust Bancshares had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $32.00 to $38.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – HomeTrust Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/17/2024 – HomeTrust Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/21/2024 – HomeTrust Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2024 – HomeTrust Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.52. 15,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.60. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.06 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 867,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 239,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 168,469 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 75,789 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

