Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) PT at $76.51

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CELH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Celsius from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Celsius alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Insider Activity at Celsius

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Celsius news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,169,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,573,010.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 486,907 shares of company stock worth $30,918,729. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Celsius by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71. Celsius has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.