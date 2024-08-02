Analysts Set Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT at C$28.31

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.31.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$26.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.67. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.45 and a 12-month high of C$41.48.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.06. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of C$252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 3.7793103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

