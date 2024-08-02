Ancora Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,308,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,115,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $94,819,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $134.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $135.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

