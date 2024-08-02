Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.69 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $322,199,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,027,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,637 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $121,113,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,605,000 after acquiring an additional 803,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $72,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $143.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.10 and a 200 day moving average of $123.05. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $79.04 and a fifty-two week high of $147.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

