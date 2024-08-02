Ancora Advisors LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.95% of DLH worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DLH by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 548,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 47,866 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 98,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DLH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Shares of DLHC stock opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $17.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. DLH had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers digital transformation and cyber security solutions, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud enablement, cybersecurity ecosystem, big data analytics, and modeling and simulation to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, and US Navy Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC).

