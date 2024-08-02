Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) by 95.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84,029 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Manitex International worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNTX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 20.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Manitex International by 2,049.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Manitex International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 307,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in Manitex International during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Manitex International Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.09 on Thursday. Manitex International, Inc. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Manitex International Profile

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $73.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Manitex International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, Chile, France, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.