Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $124.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.22. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.03 and a fifty-two week high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,891.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

