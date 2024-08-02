Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 10,118 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 35.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,118 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WFC. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $59.34 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

