Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 27,454 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,454 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 74.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.09. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.16.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

