Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 50,674 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,674 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,758,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,587,000 after buying an additional 120,234 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 8.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,559,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 291,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,271,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,867,000 after purchasing an additional 197,988 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter worth about $19,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,712,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

LILAK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.70 to $10.70 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

In other news, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dustin Henderson sold 5,906 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $59,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LILAK opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $10.93.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

