Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AND. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.57.

Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$41.84. 17,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,846. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of C$36.43 and a one year high of C$44.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$815.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$39.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.30.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$168.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

