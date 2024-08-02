Ankr Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.29 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $271.69 million and $12.29 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02798083 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $11,680,688.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

