APi Group (NYSE:APG) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on APG. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE APG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.33. 3,159,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. APi Group has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other APi Group news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in APi Group by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

