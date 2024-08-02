APi Group (NYSE:APG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. APi Group updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 3,159,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,806,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. APi Group has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $39.98.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About APi Group

(Get Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.