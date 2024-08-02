Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 1-Year High at $70.63

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.63 and last traded at $70.52, with a volume of 4097 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.81.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Insider Activity at Apogee Enterprises

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $747,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,097,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,429,000 after acquiring an additional 53,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apogee Enterprises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $22,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.