Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Announces Earnings Results

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.150-6.450 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $6.15-6.45 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of APTV stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.63. 5,593,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,505. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

