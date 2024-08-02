Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $14.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Aptose Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.26. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

