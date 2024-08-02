Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 572.81%. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of ABUS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. 465,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,042. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.96. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

