Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of ADM stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.48. 3,547,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,704. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $59.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.79.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

