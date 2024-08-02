Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Arcosa updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ACA traded down $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.22. 347,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,165. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 0.74. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $95.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

