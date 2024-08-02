Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $73.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.03 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

Ardelyx Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.99. 7,586,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,149. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,293.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 17,872 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $125,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Ora Felsch sold 207,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,374.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,293.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 494,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,752,676 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.94.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

See Also

