Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Arhaus Stock Down 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.58.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arhaus by 9,035.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 68,578 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 319,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arhaus by 8,040.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after buying an additional 222,488 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arhaus

In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,476,558.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

