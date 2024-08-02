ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 858,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 512,799 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $26.21.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.86. The firm has a market cap of $917.31 million, a P/E ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARK Fintech Innovation ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 283.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Company Profile
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.
