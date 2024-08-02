ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut ARM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ARM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 118.80.

ARM Price Performance

Shares of ARM stock traded down 6.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 114.83. 2,698,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,827,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 153.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of 126.39. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 188.75. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 153.37.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.35 by 0.05. The firm had revenue of 939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 905.53 million. ARM had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 393.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $665,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

