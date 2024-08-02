ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Rating Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Susquehanna restated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ARM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 118.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARM opened at 121.51 on Monday. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 188.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of 126.39.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported 0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.35 by 0.05. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of 939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 905.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ARM will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of ARM by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ARM by 6.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC raised its position in ARM by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

