ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported 0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.35 by 0.05, Briefing.com reports. ARM had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of 939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 905.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of ARM stock traded down 7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 113.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,930,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,876,004. The firm has a market cap of $119.06 billion and a PE ratio of 153.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 153.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 126.39. ARM has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 188.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price target on ARM from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 118.80.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

