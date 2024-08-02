Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-6.150 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $129.42. 453,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,943. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $134.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.32.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWI. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

