Art de Finance (ADF) Price Down 4.1% This Week

Art de Finance (ADF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Art de Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Art de Finance has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Art de Finance has a market capitalization of $724,664.55 and approximately $67,869.00 worth of Art de Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Art de Finance

Art de Finance’s genesis date was April 24th, 2023. Art de Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Art de Finance is www.artdefinance.io. Art de Finance’s official Twitter account is @artdefinance. The official message board for Art de Finance is medium.com/@art_de_finance.

Art de Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Art de Finance (ADF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Polygon platform. Art de Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 180,406,874.4019432 in circulation. The last known price of Art de Finance is 0.00073197 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $55,533.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.artdefinance.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Art de Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Art de Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Art de Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

