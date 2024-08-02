Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $1.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $2.76.
About Art’s-Way Manufacturing
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.