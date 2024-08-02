Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 211,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

AZPN stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.54. The stock had a trading volume of 37,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,082. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -427.15, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $162.26 and a twelve month high of $224.77.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $278.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.65 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 313,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,931,000 after purchasing an additional 16,649 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,957,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 415,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair raised Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.50.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

