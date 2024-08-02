Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Astronics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Astronics Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of ATRO stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,056. Astronics has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $699.59 million, a PE ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

