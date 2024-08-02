Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Atkore worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,260,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,646,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Atkore by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,197,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,329,000 after purchasing an additional 595,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Atkore by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atkore by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,935,000 after buying an additional 126,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Atkore by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 564,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after buying an additional 19,876 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $78,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $194.98.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a return on equity of 43.19% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $792.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

