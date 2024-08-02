ATS Co. to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:ATS)

ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a report released on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ATS’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATS. Scotiabank raised shares of ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ATS from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. ATS has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.16.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in ATS by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ATS by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its position in ATS by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ATS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ATS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

