Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 52-Week High at $257.80

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $257.80 and last traded at $257.80, with a volume of 78152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $255.21.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.62 and a 200 day moving average of $245.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 42,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $894,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

