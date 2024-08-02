Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $260.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $259.64.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.64. 126,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 91.39% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $365,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,321,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,670,000 after acquiring an additional 930,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,543,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,487,000 after acquiring an additional 649,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,715,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,601,000 after acquiring an additional 589,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

