AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $164.00 to $187.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.00.

AutoNation Price Performance

NYSE:AN traded down $12.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,486. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $123.81 and a fifty-two week high of $197.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.73.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.32). AutoNation had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total value of $4,083,789.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,794,659.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AutoNation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

