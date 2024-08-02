AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.
AutoNation Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AutoNation
AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AutoNation
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Shell Stock: Oil & Gas Giant Committed to Buybacks and Dividends
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Chevron Stock Dips as Earnings Miss Highlights Merger Uncertainty
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- DraftKings Shares Fall After EPS Beat, Lower EBITDA Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.