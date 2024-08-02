AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoNation Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $177.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.73. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $123.81 and a 12-month high of $197.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $17,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,880,467 shares in the company, valued at $683,777,090.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 23,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $4,083,789.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,980,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,794,659.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AutoNation from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AutoNation from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

