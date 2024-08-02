Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 450,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 293,892 shares.The stock last traded at $64.23 and had previously closed at $65.99.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDV. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 349.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

