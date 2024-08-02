Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut shares of Avantor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 67.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avantor has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76.

In other Avantor news, insider Christophe Couturier 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 1,830.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

