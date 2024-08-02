Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVNW. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 8,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 9,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.36 million, a PE ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.11. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.56 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 3.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

AVNW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Friday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

In other Aviat Networks news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

