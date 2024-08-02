AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AVDX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of AVDX stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 1,876,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.78. AvidXchange has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $13.56.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $105.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AvidXchange will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvidXchange

In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total transaction of $316,733.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,440,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,279,533.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $154,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 758,406 shares in the company, valued at $8,524,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.