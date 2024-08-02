AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Shares Gap Down to $12.72

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $11.22. AvidXchange shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 1,378,266 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AVDX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $11.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvidXchange presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AvidXchange

AvidXchange Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AvidXchange

In related news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Praeger sold 25,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $285,698.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,495,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,969,948.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $138,960.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 466,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,358.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,897 shares of company stock worth $1,695,238 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvidXchange

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AvidXchange by 96.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the second quarter valued at $66,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AvidXchange in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.